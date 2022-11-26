Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,823,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,632,996 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $554,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Friess Associates LLC grew its holdings in Avantor by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avantor by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avantor by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Avantor by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Avantor by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avantor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Avantor news, CEO Michael Stubblefield bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $314,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,998,025. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Avantor news, CEO Michael Stubblefield bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $314,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,998,025. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas A. Szlosek bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.71 per share, for a total transaction of $258,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,684.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Avantor Stock Down 0.4 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Avantor to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avantor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.93.

AVTR stock opened at $21.44 on Friday. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.91 and a 52 week high of $42.48. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Avantor had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Avantor’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avantor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.