Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 483,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 41,991 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $10,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXTA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,591,000 after acquiring an additional 19,531 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 13.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 4,135 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,457,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,387,000 after buying an additional 27,501 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 17.2% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period.

Shares of AXTA opened at $26.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.62. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $20.66 and a 1 year high of $34.12.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.68.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

