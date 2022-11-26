Axie Infinity (AXS) Market Cap Hits $670.83 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $670.83 million and $29.81 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for $6.72 or 0.00040531 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity Profile

AXS is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,794,427 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 99,794,426.51335599 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.6901477 USD and is up 1.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 269 active market(s) with $28,535,126.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

