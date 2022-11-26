B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Boosts Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 11,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.81, for a total transaction of $3,928,147.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,285.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.66, for a total value of $1,340,521.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,607.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 11,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.81, for a total value of $3,928,147.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,285.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $332.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $289.44 and a 200 day moving average of $270.48. The company has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.99 and a 12-month high of $339.41.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 61.53% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.56 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMP shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $330.78.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

