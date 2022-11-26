B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Buys 9,342 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 54.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,514 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,342 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 6.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,720,949 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $338,235,000 after buying an additional 236,513 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 4.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,672,121 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $333,796,000 after buying an additional 168,940 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,508,029 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $228,035,000 after buying an additional 46,948 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 4.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,414,585 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $219,486,000 after buying an additional 99,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 21.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,359,623 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $214,490,000 after buying an additional 420,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Best Buy from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Best Buy from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Best Buy from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.44.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of BBY stock opened at $81.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.37 and its 200-day moving average is $73.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.46. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $116.22.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.26% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 12th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 52.69%.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $1,814,388.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,809.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Best Buy news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $1,814,388.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,809.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $100,166.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,207.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,533 shares of company stock worth $1,925,382 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.