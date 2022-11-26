B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $2.04 Million Stock Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG reduced its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,300 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 13,803 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFGC. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 232.8% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 782 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 325.9% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 954 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $26,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,155,606.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $58.41 on Friday. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $38.23 and a twelve month high of $59.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 44.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

PFGC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.40.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

