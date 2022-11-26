B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $2.25 Million Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,609 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ROST. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 8.2% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 8.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 606,673 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $54,880,000 after purchasing an additional 49,326 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 6.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,829 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 10.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,151 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 15.8% in the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $98.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $99.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.30.

Ross Stores Stock Down 0.1 %

Ross Stores stock opened at $115.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.97. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.24 and a 1-year high of $117.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.10%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Articles

