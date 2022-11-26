B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $2.34 Million Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lessened its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,769 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 62,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 18,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $2,013,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,618.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $2,013,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,618.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $98,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,625.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,467. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aflac Stock Up 0.7 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AFL. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 price target on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.58.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $72.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.08 and its 200-day moving average is $59.74. The stock has a market cap of $45.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.07 and a 52-week high of $72.70.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Aflac declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

