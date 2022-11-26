B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Reduces Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG trimmed its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,501 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 5.3% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 39,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 22.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,857,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $683,787,000 after acquiring an additional 517,220 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in ANSYS by 24.0% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 9,360 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in ANSYS by 10.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,761,000 after purchasing an additional 14,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ANSYS by 13.0% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total transaction of $101,845.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,206,953.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on ANSYS from $243.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on ANSYS from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on ANSYS to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.91.

ANSS opened at $246.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $227.28 and its 200-day moving average is $245.22. The stock has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 46.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.23 and a twelve month high of $413.22.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $472.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.78 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 23.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

