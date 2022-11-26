B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Sells 10,931 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG reduced its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,931 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OMC. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,022,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,196,000 after acquiring an additional 32,011 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $92,027.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,048 shares in the company, valued at $711,297.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Omnicom Group Trading Up 1.2 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OMC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ING Group started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.60.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $79.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.31 and a 1 year high of $91.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.46.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Featured Articles

