B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Sells 1,733 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lowered its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rock Creek Group LP grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 287.3% in the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 7,200.0% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 33.6% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 38.8% during the second quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 105.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $60,564.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,808.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $60,564.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,808.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total value of $1,332,037.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at $399,146,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,938 shares of company stock valued at $2,856,883. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Shares of COF stock opened at $101.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.81 and a 200 day moving average of $107.42. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $90.27 and a 1 year high of $162.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on COF. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group began coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America lowered Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.38.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

