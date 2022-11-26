B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Sells 20,691 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG decreased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 210,239 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,691 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.9% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 388,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 18,246 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth $683,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 14.0% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 32,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.7% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 104,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.3% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 621,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.69.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 0.5 %

HBAN stock opened at $15.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $17.79. The firm has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.13.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $151,109.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 214,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,393.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $151,109.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 214,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,393.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Torgow purchased 16,835 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $248,316.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 910,136 shares in the company, valued at $13,424,506. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.