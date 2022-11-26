B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Sells 4,614 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lowered its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,614 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PACCAR by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 80,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,194,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,007,000 after buying an additional 362,917 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management grew its holdings in PACCAR by 989.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 102,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,473,000 after buying an additional 93,459 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in PACCAR by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 220,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,162,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,595,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Price Performance

PCAR opened at $105.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.69. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $77.00 and a 1 year high of $107.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.21. PACCAR had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.81%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $46,645.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 13,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $1,331,203.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,845.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 491 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $46,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,443 shares of company stock worth $4,156,381. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Vertical Research downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PACCAR from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PACCAR from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.36.

PACCAR Profile

(Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Read More

