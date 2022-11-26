B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Sells 536 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG cut its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 52.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 119.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 868.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 3,385.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $32,000. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at East West Bancorp

In other East West Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total value of $362,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,797,867.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

East West Bancorp Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EWBC. StockNews.com began coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on East West Bancorp to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.67.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $69.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.44. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.65 and a 52 week high of $93.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.02). East West Bancorp had a net margin of 44.11% and a return on equity of 17.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 22.63%.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Featured Articles

