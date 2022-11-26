B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Sells 745 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG cut its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MELI. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 20.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,459,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,401,000 after acquiring an additional 421,186 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 7.8% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,425,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,455,611,000 after purchasing an additional 390,604 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 82.9% in the second quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 247,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,345,000 after purchasing an additional 111,976 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.7% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,710,000 after purchasing an additional 104,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova US LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 122.2% in the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 184,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,241,000 after purchasing an additional 101,244 shares during the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MELI shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,150.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,317.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $951.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $888.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $834.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $600.68 and a 1-year high of $1,365.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.20 and a beta of 1.56.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.25. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

