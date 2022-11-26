B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Takes $2.51 Million Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 54,317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Olin by 0.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,346,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $340,017,000 after purchasing an additional 58,801 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in Olin by 71.0% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 25,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 10,482 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 70,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 36,124 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 89,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 32,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Olin

In other Olin news, COO James A. Varilek sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $2,828,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,562.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Olin Trading Down 0.2 %

Olin Dividend Announcement

Olin stock opened at $57.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.42. Olin Co. has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $67.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OLN shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Olin from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Olin in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Olin in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Olin from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Olin from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.09.

Olin Profile

(Get Rating)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Further Reading

