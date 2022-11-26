B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Trims Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG trimmed its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,944 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,600 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,757,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,315,223,000 after purchasing an additional 204,955 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in CoStar Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,166,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,218,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,212 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,683,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $711,634,000 after acquiring an additional 403,931 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in CoStar Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,316,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $620,584,000 after acquiring an additional 425,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 8,449,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,458,000 after acquiring an additional 131,548 shares in the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $79.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 15.36. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.37.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CSGP shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on CoStar Group to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total transaction of $107,321.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,055,689. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total transaction of $107,321.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,055,689. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $288,058.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

