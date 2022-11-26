B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Trims Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lowered its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Celanese by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,849,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,121,512,000 after acquiring an additional 207,520 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Celanese by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,409,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,286,000 after acquiring an additional 49,289 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Celanese by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,734,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,968,000 after acquiring an additional 308,762 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Celanese by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,761,000 after acquiring an additional 254,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Celanese by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 968,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CE opened at $104.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.87 and a 200 day moving average of $114.70. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $176.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Celanese Increases Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 16.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Celanese presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.86.

Celanese Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.