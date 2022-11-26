Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Receives $34.54 Consensus PT from Analysts

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.54.

BKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes Stock Down 1.1 %

Baker Hughes stock opened at $28.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $39.78. The company has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.67 and a beta of 1.52.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -165.22%.

Insider Activity

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 72,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $2,247,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,042.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 72,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $2,247,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,042.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory D. Brenneman sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $2,654,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,975.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 275,492 shares of company stock valued at $8,532,265 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baker Hughes

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.5% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 15.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 36.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.