Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Price Target Cut to C$29.00

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Eight Capital decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Fundamental Research reiterated a buy rating and set a C$26.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$27.13.

Barrick Gold stock opened at C$21.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.77, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of C$17.88 and a 1-year high of C$33.50. The company has a market cap of C$38.01 billion and a PE ratio of 15.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.67 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.51%.

In other Barrick Gold news, Director Dennis Mark Bristow bought 110,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$20.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,276,655.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,941,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$122,951,945.76. In other Barrick Gold news, Senior Officer Grant Bill Beringer bought 10,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$20.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$224,269.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 45,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$932,735.33. Also, Director Dennis Mark Bristow bought 110,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$20.69 per share, with a total value of C$2,276,655.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,941,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$122,951,945.76.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

