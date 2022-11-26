Barrington Research Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI)

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of HireQuest in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 21st. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.16. The consensus estimate for HireQuest’s current full-year earnings is $1.14 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of HireQuest in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of HireQuest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

HireQuest Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:HQI opened at $17.20 on Thursday. HireQuest has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $23.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $238.70 million, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.41.

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. HireQuest had a net margin of 35.56% and a return on equity of 29.18%. The business had revenue of $9.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.80 million.

Institutional Trading of HireQuest

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HireQuest by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in HireQuest by 5.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in HireQuest by 58.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in HireQuest by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HireQuest by 38.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. 7.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HireQuest Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. HireQuest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

HireQuest Company Profile



HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled labor and industrial personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and construction personnel. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a network of approximately 216 franchisee-owned offices in 36 states and the District of Columbia.



