Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised Bassett Furniture Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

Bassett Furniture Industries Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of BSET opened at $18.62 on Wednesday. Bassett Furniture Industries has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $24.12. The company has a market capitalization of $170.48 million, a P/E ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.62 and a 200 day moving average of $18.45.

Bassett Furniture Industries Dividend Announcement

Bassett Furniture Industries ( NASDAQ:BSET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $118.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.65 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 13.22%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William C. Warden, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.97 per share, with a total value of $89,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,472.21. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bassett Furniture Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSET. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after acquiring an additional 56,495 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries during the second quarter valued at $264,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 8.3% during the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the third quarter worth about $413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail -company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.