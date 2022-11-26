Beam Global Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($1.44) Per Share (NASDAQ:BEEM)

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Beam Global in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 22nd. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.44) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.47). The consensus estimate for Beam Global’s current full-year earnings is ($1.61) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Beam Global’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Get Beam Global alerts:

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $6.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 million. Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 42.77% and a negative net margin of 78.95%.

Beam Global Price Performance

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BEEM. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Friday, November 11th. HC Wainwright raised Beam Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Beam Global to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of Beam Global stock opened at $18.11 on Thursday. Beam Global has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $27.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.84 million, a P/E ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.22.

Insider Activity at Beam Global

In related news, major shareholder Townsend Battery Partners, Llc sold 6,040 shares of Beam Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $79,546.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,039,322 shares in the company, valued at $13,687,870.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 22,551 shares of company stock worth $328,861 over the last ninety days. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beam Global

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Beam Global by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 63,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its holdings in Beam Global by 23.9% in the first quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,295,000 after acquiring an additional 40,480 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Beam Global in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Beam Global in the second quarter worth $28,000. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Beam Global

(Get Rating)

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.