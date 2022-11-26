Benjamin Silbermann Sells 150,000 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $3,756,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 23rd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $3,742,500.00.
- On Monday, November 21st, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $3,571,500.00.
- On Friday, November 18th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $3,649,500.00.
- On Wednesday, November 16th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 123,578 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $3,100,572.02.
- On Monday, November 14th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00.
Pinterest Stock Performance
NYSE PINS opened at $24.99 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $43.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 357.05 and a beta of 0.99.
Institutional Trading of Pinterest
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Pinterest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.68.
About Pinterest
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.
