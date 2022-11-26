Benjamin Silbermann Sells 150,000 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $3,756,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pinterest alerts:

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $3,742,500.00.

On Monday, November 21st, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $3,571,500.00.

On Friday, November 18th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $3,649,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 123,578 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $3,100,572.02.

On Monday, November 14th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00.

Pinterest Stock Performance

NYSE PINS opened at $24.99 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $43.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 357.05 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Trading of Pinterest

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Pinterest by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 2,668.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 212.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Pinterest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.68.

About Pinterest

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.