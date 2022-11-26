Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL) Receives $6.83 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.83.

BHIL has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE BHIL opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.54. Benson Hill has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $7.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.11. The stock has a market cap of $660.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.56.

In related news, CEO Matthew B. Crisp bought 20,342 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.28 per share, with a total value of $66,721.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,957,849 shares in the company, valued at $9,701,744.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dean P. Freeman acquired 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $168,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $168,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new stake in Benson Hill during the third quarter worth about $42,065,000. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its holdings in Benson Hill by 8.9% during the third quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 610,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Benson Hill by 9.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,942,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,803,000 after buying an additional 355,833 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Benson Hill in the third quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Benson Hill by 26.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,649,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,096 shares in the last quarter. 24.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

