Berenberg Bank Raises Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) Price Target to GBX 530

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 480 ($5.68) to GBX 530 ($6.27) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting Stock Performance

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting stock opened at GBX 465 ($5.50) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 401.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 402.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £529.94 million and a PE ratio of 6,642.86. Alpha Financial Markets Consulting has a 12-month low of GBX 290 ($3.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 495.61 ($5.86).

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Alpha Financial Markets Consulting’s payout ratio is 110.71%.

About Alpha Financial Markets Consulting

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc provides consulting and related services to the asset and wealth management, and insurance industries in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of benchmarking, operations and outsourcing, mergers and acquisitions integrations, investments, regulatory compliance and risk, distribution, digital transformation, investment guidelines, fintech and innovation, ETF and indexing, pension and retail investments, ESG and responsible investments, and insurance.

