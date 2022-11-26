Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Receives $95.17 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.17.

BHVN has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Biohaven from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $158.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush downgraded Biohaven from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Biohaven to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Biohaven Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE:BHVN opened at $15.85 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.01. Biohaven has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $17.39.

Insider Activity at Biohaven

Biohaven ( NYSE:BHVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.53) by $0.78. Equities analysts forecast that Biohaven will post -11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Biohaven news, CEO Vlad Coric acquired 853,380 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $8,960,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,475,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,494,472. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vlad Coric bought 853,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $8,960,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,475,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,494,472. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Buten purchased 142,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $1,499,998.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,749,856.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,263,967 shares of company stock valued at $13,596,014 over the last three months. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Biohaven

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Biohaven by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,642,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,606,000 after acquiring an additional 464,530 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Biohaven by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,656,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,163,000 after buying an additional 21,586 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in shares of Biohaven in the third quarter worth approximately $572,100,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Biohaven by 28.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,233,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,638,000 after buying an additional 488,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 12.1% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,182,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,933,000 after acquiring an additional 235,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biohaven Company Profile

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

