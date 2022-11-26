BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Position Lowered by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 19,562 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $4,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 93.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 514,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,619,000 after purchasing an additional 248,829 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 31.7% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 108,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,972,000 after acquiring an additional 26,061 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 20.4% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 443,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,967,000 after acquiring an additional 29,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $96.92 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.73 and a fifty-two week high of $99.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.34.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.41). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.07.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.89, for a total transaction of $359,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,324 shares in the company, valued at $29,153,484.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director Mark J. Alles acquired 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $86.75 per share, for a total transaction of $314,468.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,008.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.89, for a total value of $359,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 324,324 shares in the company, valued at $29,153,484.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,500 shares of company stock worth $747,745 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

