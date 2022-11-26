Birks Group (NYSE:BGI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSE:BGI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Birks Group Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of BGI stock opened at $5.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.17. Birks Group has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $5.99.

Get Birks Group alerts:

About Birks Group

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

Receive News & Ratings for Birks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.