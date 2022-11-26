BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Position Trimmed by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,228,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,696,779 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 8.31% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $699,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,792,000 after buying an additional 1,436,785 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 323.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,719,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,230,000 after buying an additional 1,313,206 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,766,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,702,000 after buying an additional 774,423 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 944.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 759,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,347,000 after buying an additional 687,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3,376.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 672,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,451,000 after buying an additional 652,916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.38.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $73.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.45 and a 12 month high of $80.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.24.

In other news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,020,093.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,791 shares in the company, valued at $8,918,160.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.