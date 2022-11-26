Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. trimmed its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,704 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Block were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Block in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Block by 1,385.4% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Block in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Block by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Block by 9.9% during the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Block from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Block from $85.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Block from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Block in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Block

Block Price Performance

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $220,897.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,220 shares in the company, valued at $5,909,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $2,041,523.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 428,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,401,648.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,045 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $220,897.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,909,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 351,198 shares of company stock worth $21,260,988 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

SQ stock opened at $63.38 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $220.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.15 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.02.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%. Analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.