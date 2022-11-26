BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,974 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.06% of Albemarle worth $14,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in Albemarle by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $272.82 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $169.93 and a 1-year high of $334.55. The company has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.13.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $0.51. Albemarle had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 20.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.98%.

In other news, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total value of $735,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,790,599.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total transaction of $609,187.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,694 shares in the company, valued at $3,707,650.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total value of $735,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,790,599.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,962 shares of company stock worth $4,911,107. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALB. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $294.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.89.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

