Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires 17,189 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 119,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,189 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $3,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 235.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Up 0.1 %

Fresh Del Monte Produce Dividend Announcement

NYSE:FDP opened at $27.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.65. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $31.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, SVP Helmuth Lutty sold 7,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $200,452.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, SVP Helmuth Lutty sold 7,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $200,452.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $39,144.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,553.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,197 shares of company stock valued at $257,390. Insiders own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

