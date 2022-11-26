Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 163,962 Shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) by 63.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 421,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,962 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.22% of Newmark Group worth $4,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NMRK. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Newmark Group by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Newmark Group during the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Newmark Group by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Newmark Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Newmark Group from $10.25 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Newmark Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Newmark Group to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Shares of NMRK opened at $8.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $19.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.43%.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

