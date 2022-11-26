Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 34,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,418,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Polaris as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Polaris by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,803,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,933,000 after buying an additional 13,281 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Polaris by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,136,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,665,000 after purchasing an additional 532,947 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Polaris by 33.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,534,000 after purchasing an additional 922,101 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in Polaris by 2.9% in the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,093,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,445,000 after purchasing an additional 59,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Polaris by 1.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,774,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,129,000 after purchasing an additional 21,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PII shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Polaris from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Polaris from $137.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup set a $112.00 target price on Polaris in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.67.

Polaris Stock Performance

Polaris Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $112.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.86 and a 12 month high of $127.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.96 and a 200-day moving average of $107.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.04%.

Polaris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.