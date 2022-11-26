Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 312,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.56% of Vita Coco as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vita Coco by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Vita Coco

In other news, Director Kenneth Sadowsky bought 5,000 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.53 per share, for a total transaction of $52,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 628,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,616,872.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Vita Coco Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COCO opened at $11.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.89. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $16.57. The company has a market cap of $661.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.93.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Vita Coco Company Profile

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

