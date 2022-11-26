Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,066 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $4,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in First American Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 422,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,355,000 after acquiring an additional 10,495 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in First American Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 39,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in First American Financial by 9.6% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in First American Financial in the first quarter worth about $930,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First American Financial by 4.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Stock Performance

First American Financial stock opened at $54.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.52. First American Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.54 and a fifty-two week high of $81.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.22.

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.06%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on First American Financial from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on First American Financial from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet lowered First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.88.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

