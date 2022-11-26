Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,577 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $3,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of StoneX Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of StoneX Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of StoneX Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of StoneX Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded StoneX Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

NASDAQ SNEX opened at $100.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.63. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.31 and a 1 year high of $102.91. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.98.

In related news, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 18,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.34, for a total value of $1,884,924.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,610,323.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

