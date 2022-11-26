Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 35,500 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.46% of Hawaiian worth $3,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hawaiian by 299.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Hawaiian by 70.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Hawaiian during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at $140,000. 91.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hawaiian news, COO Jonathan D. Snook sold 3,600 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $50,508.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,493.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Jonathan D. Snook sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $50,508.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,493.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Swelbar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $76,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,686 shares in the company, valued at $405,894.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hawaiian Trading Up 0.6 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HA shares. Melius began coverage on Hawaiian in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen cut their price target on Hawaiian to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Hawaiian from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

HA opened at $14.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $21.71.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $741.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.81 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 59.65% and a negative net margin of 10.87%. On average, analysts expect that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -4.22 EPS for the current year.

Hawaiian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

Featured Stories

