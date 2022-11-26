Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 17,354 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Standard Motor Products worth $3,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 703.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares during the period. 77.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Standard Motor Products

In other Standard Motor Products news, insider Thomas Tesoro sold 960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $36,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,508. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Standard Motor Products news, insider Thomas Tesoro sold 960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $36,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,508. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ray Nicholas sold 1,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $41,190.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,501.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,952 shares of company stock valued at $1,240,223. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Standard Motor Products Stock Performance

Standard Motor Products Dividend Announcement

Shares of SMP stock opened at $38.99 on Friday. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $55.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.07 and its 200 day moving average is $39.30. The company has a market capitalization of $841.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Standard Motor Products from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry with a complementary focus on specialized original equipment parts for manufacturers across agriculture, heavy duty, and construction equipment industries.

Featured Articles

