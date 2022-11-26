Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $3.02 Million Position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 209,042 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,351 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Fulton Financial worth $3,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,821,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,379 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,941,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,945,000 after acquiring an additional 731,995 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 150.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,153,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,495,000 after acquiring an additional 692,757 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fulton Financial in the first quarter valued at about $5,754,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,102,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,622,000 after acquiring an additional 276,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Angela M. Snyder sold 4,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $87,832.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,074.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Price Performance

Fulton Financial Cuts Dividend

Shares of Fulton Financial stock opened at $18.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.80. Fulton Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $19.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.28.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 38.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FULT shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Fulton Financial to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Fulton Financial Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

Featured Articles

