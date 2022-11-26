Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $3.11 Million Stake in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 816,164 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 117,979 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 1.28% of Republic First Bancorp worth $3,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FRBK. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 409.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 361,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 290,287 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $1,364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 491,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 233,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,820,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,391,000 after purchasing an additional 226,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $846,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRBK opened at $2.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.41. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $5.67. The stock has a market cap of $179.89 million, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FRBK. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Republic First Bancorp to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Republic First Bancorp in a report on Sunday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

