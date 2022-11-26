Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $3.12 Million Holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $3,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIBK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 3,738.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 263.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 489.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

First Interstate BancSystem Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of FIBK stock opened at $44.57 on Friday. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $46.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

First Interstate BancSystem Increases Dividend

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.12). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIBK has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem to $54.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.40.

Insider Activity at First Interstate BancSystem

In related news, major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 10,130 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $455,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,063,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other First Interstate BancSystem news, major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 10,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $455,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,063,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,924,076. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,482 shares of company stock valued at $2,302,094 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

About First Interstate BancSystem

(Get Rating)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.