Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $3.39 Million Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,059 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $3,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Oshkosh by 9.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Oshkosh by 5.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 159,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,064,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the first quarter worth $1,370,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Oshkosh by 20.8% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friess Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter worth $102,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh Price Performance

Shares of OSK opened at $93.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $69.30 and a 1 year high of $125.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.19.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.03%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Oshkosh from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Oshkosh from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Oshkosh from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Oshkosh to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.43.

About Oshkosh

(Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.