Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $3.65 Million Position in Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 586,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,685 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trean Insurance Group were worth $3,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Trean Insurance Group by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, MBA Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 169,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 29.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TIG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trean Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Trean Insurance Group from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

TIG stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.78 million, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Trean Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $9.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.78.

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $76.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.40 million. Trean Insurance Group had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 9.67%. Research analysts expect that Trean Insurance Group, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

