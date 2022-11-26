Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $4.06 Million Stock Position in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 386,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,369 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $4,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vector Group by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vector Group by 142.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 6,224 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Vector Group news, Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total value of $160,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,630 shares in the company, valued at $403,769.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $1,762,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 957,278 shares in the company, valued at $9,926,972.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total value of $160,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,769.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 251,347 shares of company stock worth $2,635,753. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VGR stock opened at $10.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.09. Vector Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $17.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.49.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Vector Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

