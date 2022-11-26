Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $4.13 Million Stock Holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.21% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $4,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIPR. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 140.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 5.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 15.1% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 16,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 96.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,259,000 after buying an additional 42,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 29.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PIPR opened at $147.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.29. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52-week low of $102.60 and a 52-week high of $187.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $331.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.60 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business’s revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is presently 22.24%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PIPR. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

