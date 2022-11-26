Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,718 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,754 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $3,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,985 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after acquiring an additional 32,520 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,235,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 23,942 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 7,580 shares during the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Eagle Materials from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Eagle Materials to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eagle Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.11.

Shares of EXP stock opened at $134.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.98 and a 52-week high of $169.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

