Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,381 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 10,312 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.24% of Provident Financial Services worth $4,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,351,187 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $265,617,000 after acquiring an additional 70,302 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,067,639 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $188,783,000 after acquiring an additional 107,224 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,388,727 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $126,097,000 after acquiring an additional 89,072 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 17.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,040,546 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $45,423,000 after acquiring an additional 307,926 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 14.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,582,996 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $37,042,000 after acquiring an additional 198,027 shares during the period. 64.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Provident Financial Services to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Provident Financial Services from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Provident Financial Services from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Provident Financial Services Stock Up 0.3 %

Provident Financial Services Dividend Announcement

PFS opened at $22.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.18 and a twelve month high of $26.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 44.04%.

Provident Financial Services Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

