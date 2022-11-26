Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,134 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $3,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AUB. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 78.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $58,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 191.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 58.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 45.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ AUB opened at $35.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.07. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 1 year low of $30.26 and a 1 year high of $42.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.35 and its 200 day moving average is $33.69.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $180.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.50 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 28.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 45.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atlantic Union Bankshares news, Director Frank Russell Ellett bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.53 per share, with a total value of $172,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,417.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Frank Russell Ellett acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.53 per share, with a total value of $172,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,417.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John C. Asbury acquired 7,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.48 per share, for a total transaction of $249,462.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,912,044.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 25,735 shares of company stock valued at $892,383 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

(Get Rating)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

See Also

